Flagstaff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.19. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
