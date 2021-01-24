 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.19. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)