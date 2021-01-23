Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow, heavy at times, overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Saturday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.