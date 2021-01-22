Flagstaff's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
