 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)