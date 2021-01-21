 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

