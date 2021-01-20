Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.