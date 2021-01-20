Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
