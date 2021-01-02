Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
