Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.