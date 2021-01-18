This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
