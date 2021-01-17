Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.