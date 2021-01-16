This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
