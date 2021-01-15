Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Flagstaff's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagsta…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool tomorrow. The…
This evening in Flagstaff: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The…