Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

