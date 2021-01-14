This evening in Flagstaff: A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
