Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.