This evening in Flagstaff: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Flagstaff's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagsta…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool tomorrow. The…
Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Wednesday. It …
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Highs in t…