Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

