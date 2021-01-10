Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
