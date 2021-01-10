Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.