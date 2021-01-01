Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Friday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.