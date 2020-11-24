 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

