Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

