Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.