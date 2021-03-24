 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29. 24 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

