Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West.