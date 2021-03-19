Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
