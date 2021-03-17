 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

