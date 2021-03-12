Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.