Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

