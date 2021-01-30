Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.