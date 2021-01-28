 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)