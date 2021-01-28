It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 …
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Most likely…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
Flagstaff's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Flagstaff's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is cal…