It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Most likely…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
This evening in Flagstaff: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It sh…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. …