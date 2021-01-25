Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.