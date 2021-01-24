 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

