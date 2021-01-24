Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.