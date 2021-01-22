Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in th…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will re…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
This evening in Flagstaff: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It sh…