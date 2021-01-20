It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. …
Flagstaff's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should e…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in th…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures wil…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Flagstaff area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flag…