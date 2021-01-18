 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)