Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
