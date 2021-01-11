The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
