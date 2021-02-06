 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)