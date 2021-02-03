 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

