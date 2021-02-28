 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

