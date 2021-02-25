Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
