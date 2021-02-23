 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

