 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)