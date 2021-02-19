It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Generally clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents …
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Temperatures will …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 de…
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Winds sh…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Thursday, with …
This evening in Flagstaff: Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.…