Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

