Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

