Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.