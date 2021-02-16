 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

