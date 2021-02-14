Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
