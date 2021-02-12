Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomor…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. W…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach th…
This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagst…