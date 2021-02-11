Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. W…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach th…
This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents shou…
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…