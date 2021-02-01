Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Sc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 …
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and…