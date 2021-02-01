 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Flagstaff, AZ

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)