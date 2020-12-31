 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

