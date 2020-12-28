Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…